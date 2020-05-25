Economy Munya hints at disbanding agricultural sector regulator

Agriculture Secretary Peter Munya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Agriculture Secretary Peter Munya has hinted at disbanding Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) in latest policy sommersault, saying he was on course to appoint a task force to evaluate the agency.

The AFA became the agricultural sector’s regulator in 2014, taking over functions that 13 parastatals used to discharge.

“We want to see what AFA has achieved so far because it is not easy for it to manage all other agencies that were independent previously. That is one of the works that this task force will look into,” said Mr Munya.

He said he had delayed in naming a substantive board for AFA and confirming different heads of the directorates pending the task force report.

The AFA has for the last six years been operating without a substantive board after the term of the one that then Agriculture minister Felix Koskei appointed expired in 2017.

The board is the one that was supposed to have done the interviews and confirm different heads of directorate including the agency’s director-general.