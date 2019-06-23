Economy Muthaura board gets court green light to lead KRA

Mr Francis Muthaura. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A judge has upheld the appointment of the Kenya Revenue Authority board of directors including chairman Francis Muthaura, stating that there were no breaches of the law in their naming.

Justice Byram Ongaya ruled that the appointments made by President Kenyatta in May last year were procedural because such remedial appointments were clearly vested in the President’s discretion by the statutes.

He further said Section 7(3) of the State Corporations Act, empowers the President to revoke appointment of a board of State Corporation and to appoint another.

“The Parliament has effectively transferred to the President and from the Public Service Commission the power to initiate appointment in that regard by way of “nominating” the candidate by himself and as envisaged in Article 234(2) (a) that the Commission’s function and power to appoint can be subject to legislation,” he said.

Activist Okiya Omtatah had challenged the appointments, arguing that they should have been competitively.

Through a Gazette Notice President Kenyatta appointed Mr Muthaura to be the chairperson of the KRA, for a period of three years and backdated the nomination. He also revoked the appointment of Dr Edward Sambili.

Others appointed were Mr Mukesh Shah, Mr Leonard Ithau, Ms Susan Mudhune and Mr Charles Makori Omanga.

Mr Omtatah argued that the powers the President used in making the appointments were only available to the President under the retired Constitution.

He argued that the PSC ought to fill public offices in a competitive, transparent, fair and open manner that conforms to constitutional procedures including inclusiveness.

He said he has a legitimate expectation that the criteria of appointment and recruitment of the chairperson and members of the KRA board will ensure hiring of persons of demonstrable and predetermined expertise.