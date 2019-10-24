Economy NHIF blames sluggish jobs growth for low enrolment

The number of Kenyans enrolled in the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) grew by 809,462 or 10.6 percent to 8.47 million in the year to June, a report tabled in the National Assembly shows.

This was on the back of subdued growth in the formal employment sector.

The formal sector which holds more than half of NHIF membership grew at a rate of 8.7 per cent to 4.3 million from 3.96 million in June last year.

The informal sector accounted for the highest enrolment with a growth rate of 13 per cent to 3.4 million from 2.99 million in June last year.

The marginal enrolment saw the State-supported insurer miss its revenue target by Sh8.6 billion to raise Sh58.1 billion.

“There is slow growth in the employment creation in the formal sector and depressed business environment resulting in fewer persons in the informal sector registering for NHIF and also dropout rates are high as a result of low levels of disposable incomes,” said insurer.

The subdued growth in the formal sector comes in a year that saw firms lay off staff due to a tough business environment.

Enrolment to the NHIF medical scheme rose by 12.5 per cent to 7.66 million to June last year from 6.8 million in the year to June 2017.