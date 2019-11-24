Economy NTSA rejects push to halt speed governors

NTSA officer monitors speed data from a matatu along Nyeri-Nyahururu highway during an ongoing crackdown on October 2, 2019. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has opposed the granting of temporary orders to transporters suspending the installation of digital speed governors, saying it will hurt efforts to tame road accidents.

NTSA said suspending the directive to have transporters install the smart speed governors would be prejudicial as it cannot inspect other vehicles using the old standards, which ceased to exist in June last year.

Director in charge of motor vehicle inspection Gerald Wangai said already 8,000 motor vehicles owners had complied with the new standards.

He said the Kenya Bureau of Standards had implemented the new standards by testing and issuing permits to speed limiters model conforming to KS 2295:2018.

The affidavit by Mr Wangai is in response to an application by transporters under the umbrella of the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) seeking to have the NTSA directive to have them install the smart speed governors suspended pending hearing and determination of their petition.

“The applicant (KTA) had a full year to comply and now cannot capitalise on the notices placed at NTSA’s motor vehicle inspection centres to be the first notice issued,” said Mr Wangai.