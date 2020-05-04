Economy Nanyuki rail line starts operations in June

Commuters at Nairobi Railways station. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s quest to revive the 240-kilometre metre-gauge railway line inched closer to fruition Monday after a set of train wagons were offloaded at the Nanyuki railway terminus.

Kenya Railways yesterday confirmed that it had sent two low-sided wagons for carrying murram and tools, two hopper wagons for carrying ballast and one passenger coach for carrying workers who are refurbishing the railway line. It also dispatched one locomotive.

“I am appealing to the communities around the Nairobi-Nanyuki line and the public, in general, to be aware of the activities that will be taking place and stay away from the rails for their safety,” said managing director Phillip Mainga.

Kenya Railways said Covid-19 has slowed down operations along the route but hinted that they might kick off by the end of June. The Rift Valley Railways officials spent the better part of the day offloading the first set of consignment, which had been ferried from Nairobi on Sunday via the road.

Residents said the railway line would revive local industries and create jobs.

