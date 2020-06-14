Economy Nema faults plastic bags ‘from Tanzania’

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has raised the alarm over resurgence of cross-border plastic bags in Kajiado County by unscrupulous traders.

According to Kajiado County Nema director Joseph Kopenjo, the banned plastic bags are sneaked into the country from Tanzania.

Mr Kopenjo blames traders working closely with transporters in the illegal trade.

“Nema is concerned about the influx of single-use plastic bags in Kajiado urban centres. The plastic bags have been traced to the neighbouring country,’’ said Mr Kopenjo. “Our officers are on high alert to contain the alarming trend in urban centres.’’

In March 2020, the environment watchdog arrested several plastic suppliers who were taken to court.

