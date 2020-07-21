Economy Non-deposit saccos spending capped at half 2019 budget

The savings and credit co-operatives (saccos) regulator has capped the spending of non-deposit taking saccos at up to half of previous year’s budgets after Covid-19 scuttled annual general meetings (AGMs) where current year spending plans were to be approved.

The acting commissioner of cooperatives, Geoffrey Njang’ombe, has in a circular directed that the spending will be capped until the budget estimates for 2020/2021 financial year receive approval at AGMs.

The directive affects all the non-deposit taking saccos whose budgets had not been approved by members by the time the State banned large social gatherings in March after Covid-19 struck.

“The cooperatives whose budget has not been approved by the members for this year are hereby allowed to incur half of the expenditures approved by members in the last year estimates awaiting the government directive on public gatherings,” said Mr Njang’ombe in circular.

The budgets usually contain the expected income from sources such as interest income from loans, salary and dividend advances as well as expenditures such as development, salaries, allowances, travelling expenses, bonuses, education and training.

The regulator’s move offers reprieve for the many societies that were facing spending dilemma.

However, it also means that the affected cooperative societies will have to operate on limited budgets until they get a chance to hold AGMs.

This may impact on capital spending plans like setting up new branches or rolling out digital platforms since such projects require large cash outlay as opposed to monthly expenses.

The timing of AGMs will depend on how long the ban on large gatherings will last given the rising cases of Covid-19. Kenya’s case load is now above 13,000.