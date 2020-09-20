Economy Jubilee, ODM to share Sh236m political parties funding

Jubilee and the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) have been allocated a total of Sh236.3 million of the Political Parties Fund cash for the three months to September.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee will get the lion’s share after the acting Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu allocated it Sh161.1 million.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s ODM expects to receive Sh75.2 million.

Parliament allocated Sh826.6 million to the Political Parties Fund in the current financial year 2020/21 to be shared among parties that qualify for funding. The political parties received Sh795.2 million in the previous financial year.

The Political Parties Act sets a side 0.3 percent of the national government revenue to finance activities of political parties in advancing democracy.

