Economy Ojaamong testifies in corruption case

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong at the Milimani Law Court, Nairobi on July 16, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong Thursday defended himself against graft accusations, saying he helped the county save money by engaging a donor to fund a solid waste management project.

Testifying before chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti, Mr Ojaamong said by engaging Madam R Enterprises to do a feasibility study the county cut the amount that it would have spent on the project by about Sh25 million.

Mr Ojaamong said the project was exempt from procurement laws because it was a donor-funded.

The county boss, who has denied charges including abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud and failure to comply with procurement laws, admitted that he visited Berlin with a team of county executives and MCAs on April 7, 2014.

Mr Ojaamong said they toured factories, landfills and were trained in sloid waste management while in Germany. All these, he said, was captured in a memorandum of understanding (MoU). “It is until the county executive committee, the highest decision-making organ in the county adopted the MoU, it was not enforceable. We didn’t confer any benefit on Madam R. It was a donor, who was coming with her pact to assist us develop an integrated solid waste management system,” he said.

Mr Ojaamong said the Sh8 million paid to the firm was the county’s contribution to the project.