Economy Omtatah asks court to stop private security firms vetting

Activist Okiya Omtatah. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Activist Okiya Omtatah has challenged the ongoing inspection and vetting of private security companies, arguing that many of them are likely to be deregistered for non-compliance under regulations that were quashed by Parliament.

In a case filed under certificate of urgency, Mr Omtatah argues that Private Security Regulatory Authority ought to wait until the Interior Ministry tables new regulations under the Private Security Regulation Act to guide the vetting.

“That there is a great danger that those security companies and individuals that have not been vetted are likely to be blocked from conducting business based on the unlawful process,” he said.

Following the enactment of Private Security Regulation Act, the Ministry of Interior gazetted the regulations last year but Parliament recommended their annulment because of inadequate public participation and defects in drafting, among other reasons.

During the vetting, each company is required to provide bank statements, personal data of staff, and salary scales.

advertisement

Mr Omtatah urged the court, pending the determination of the case, to issue interim orders prohibiting the Authority from going on with the exercise.

He also said the Authority’s decision to visit offices of private security companies to inspect and vet them is contravening the government’s measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Kenya had more than 2,000 security firms as at January 2020.

“A declaration that the Authority’s decision to visit offices of private security companies to inspect and vet them during the nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic is irresponsible, unreasonable, and unlawful and, therefore, invalid, null and void,” he said in the petition.

He also wants the court to quash the appointment of the authority’s chief executive Yusuf Fazul Mahamed, saying he was handpicked and appointed to office without public participation.