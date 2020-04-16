Economy Online book sales surge on virus fears

Naria Bookshop in Nairobi has also seen a rise in online orders compared to the pre-coronavirus days. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Online book stores have reported a spike in purchases as more parents shun over-the-counter services in line with the government’s social distancing directive to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

At the Text Book Centre, managing director Armand Houahu said the store’s online unit has seen a surge in sales by up to 300 percent in a couple of weeks. “As a result, some of the customer orders have not been processed and delivered within the stipulated SLA timelines,” he said, adding the dusk to dawn curfew has affected their capacity to deliver orders instantaneously.

“All customers deliveries within Nairobi now take up to 72 hours while those from outside about five days,” he added.

Naria Bookshop in Nairobi has also seen a rise in online orders compared to the pre-coronavirus days.

The store, which primarily sales online books such as Africa literature as well as inspirational books, is struggling to sustain the huge demand.

advertisement

“Over this period, we have seen a rise in online orders in contrast to the early months of this year,” one of the workers told the Business Daily.