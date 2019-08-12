Economy Ouko flags Sh24bn seven-year delay in Ketraco projects

Auditor-General Edward Ouko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The State auditor has put the management of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) on the spot over delay in completion of projects worth Sh24 billion.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko says completion of four key electricity projects within the approved budgets and timelines cannot be confirmed.

He singled out the Sh10.5 billion Nairobi Ring Project, Power Transmission System Improvement Project (Sh7.2 billion), Lessos-Tororo Line-Kenya Uganda Interconnector (Sh3.7 billion) and Exim Bank of India Funded projects (Sh2 billion).

Mr Ouko said completion of Nairobi Ring Project, which entails construction of a transmission line from Suswa to Isinya, together with five sub-stations at Suswa, Kimuka, Isinya, Athi River and Komarock was behind schedule as at June 30, 2018.

He said four contractors were assigned to implement the project at a combined contract price of about Sh10,512,241,235.

advertisement

The works started in May 2012 with the initial completion date of November 2014.

The completion of Lesos-Tororo Transmission Line Project between Lessos substation in Nandi to Tororo substation near the Kenya-Uganda border was behind schedule.