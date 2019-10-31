Economy Over 300 police officers close to retirement age promoted

Kenya Police Service officers. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Over 300 police officers nearing retirement have been promoted in what the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) says will tackle job stagnation.

The move is in line with the commission’s action plan that was revealed earlier this year to promote more police officers aged above 50, who have remained in the same rank all their careers.

The action plan by showed that aging constables without disciplinary cases will benefit from the promotions, boosting their pension worth ahead of their retirement at the mandatory age of 60.

NPSC chairperson Eliud Kinyua said 318 police officers were promoted and more were lined up.

“We noted that some have been in the same rank for their entire careers and have been wondering if they are not good enough to deserve promotions,” Mr Kinuthia said.

