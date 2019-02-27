Economy PAC wants Chebukati team fired over tendering flaws

A parliamentary watchdog wants electoral agency chiefs to vacate office immediately and be charged with procurement irregularities that saw taxpayers lose more than Sh9 billion in the last General Election.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) indicted former IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba for signing contracts worth Sh4.3 billion without the contractors providing performance guarantees contrary to provisions of section 142 (1) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

“Upon adoption of the report, the relevant investigative agencies should undertake an investigation with a view to initiating prosecution if culpability is established,” Opiyo Wandayi, who chairs PAC, said.

PAC wants commissioners led by Wafula Chebukati, Mr Chiloba and several directors who were involved in the “unlawful” procurement to be held to account.

“The commissioners, the chief executive officer and the directors should vacate office immediately upon adoption of this report to allow for the much-needed reforms to be effected to restore public confidence in the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC),” the report concluded.

