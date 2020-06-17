Economy Parliament pushes for end to random tax measures

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Proposed taxes and incentives should last for at least three financial years to restore certainty in the business environment, the Parliamentary Budget office (PBO) has advised.

The PBO, a unit that advises lawmakers on financial, budgetary and economic matters, said MPs should change the law to end the haphazard taxation policy reversals that have in recent years clouded the investment environment.

The PBO added that by changing the law to retain any new taxes or incentives for three fiscal years would help businesses plan for the long-term and help the Treasury to assess the impact of the measures.

Kenya Revenue Authority and the Treasury have been on the spot for tax changes at the start of fiscal periods as well as clauses, leading to long-running battles with businesses like the gaming firms last year.

“In order to enhance the stability of the taxation system in the country, consideration should be done on the possibility of approving taxation measures (revenue raising measures and tax incentives) to operate for three financial years,” said the PBO. “This will ensure certainty and enhance business and investment planning.”