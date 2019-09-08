Economy Personal aides of disabled public officers get Sh5,000 pay rise

Personal aides assigned to public officers living with disabilities have been awarded a Sh5, 000 pay rise from this month in the latest reviews by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The SRC, through a circular to the controller of budgets, national and county governments dated August 26, increased the pay to Sh20,000, up from Sh15, 000 that the assistants have been earning since 2014.

The State will also cater for their flight tickets whenever they accompany the public officers on official duties. The aides will further be entitled to a daily allowance equivalent to the rates set by SRC for workers in job groups F-J.

The directive will affect all State parastatals and agencies that had 2,155 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) on pensionable pay as of December last year. But this number excludes those working in the 47 counties.

“SRC in fulfilment of its mandate of reviewing remuneration and benefits in the public service…has reviewed the personal guide allowance for public officers living with disabilities,” the circular reads.

“The reviewed rate shall supersede the rate communicated by the commission vide the Circular Ref. No SRC/TS/DRRPS/3/26 Vol. V (88) dated 17th December 2014,” the circular also copied to the Attorney-General and controller of budgets adds.

SRC has also widened the bracket of public officers living with disabilities to include the deaf. Previously, only the blind and those on wheel-chairs were considered under the special perks. The changes come two months after SRC bowed to pressure by Members of Parliament to increase their medical cover and that of their families beyond the Sh10 million annual limit.

Data by the Controller of Budget shows that the national government spent Sh294.7 billion on wage bill in the first nine months of the 2018-19 period.