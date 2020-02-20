Economy Police officer in Sh40bn guns probe found dead

Deputy President William Ruto’s office where the officer was attached. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) police officer attached to Harambee Annex building was Thursday afternoon found dead at his house in Imara Daima under mysterious circumstances.

The officer identified as Sergeant Kenei had been scheduled to record a statement alongside his colleague over the ongoing Sh40 billion fake guns tender scandal.

The news of his death came a few hours after the office of the Deputy President had sent a statement saying that one of the security officers who was on duty on Thursday February 13 when former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners visited the office (Harambee House Annex) and who was required to record a statement had not done so.

The office further claimed that the officer had not reported to work since Wednesday, February 19, the day he was scheduled to appear before the DCI.

“A search for the officer has been launched. So far five security officers have recorded statements.”

A team of DCI homicide detectives was still at the officers home at the time of going to press.

Nairobi area police commander Philip Ndolo said the officer bore a single gunshot wound on his chin.