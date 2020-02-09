Professional groups face screening

Economy
Professional groups face screeningMonday, February 10, 2020 0:01
Twenty-eight professional groups in the country are set to undergo vetting to determine adherence to their code of conduct and ethical guidelines, their national lobby has said.
Association of Professional Societies in East Africa (APSEA) Chairman Felix Owanga said screening had been necessitated by lapses in enforcement of ethics and standards. “There are serious gaps in the industry where associations within APSEA have not fully lived up to their individual code of ethics. It is because of this that we want to review the code of conduct of associations and align them to the Constitution and various statutes,” he said during a stakeholders’ meeting in Nairobi last week.
In the recent past, there have been general concerns by the members of the public on the status of ethical professionalism by associations, where certain incidents and conduct have led to loss of lives. These include increasing number of collapsing buildings in the construction industry and corruption.