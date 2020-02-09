Professional groups face screening

Association of Professional Societies in East Africa (APSEA) Chairman Felix Owanga said screening had been necessitated by lapses in enforcement of ethics and standards. “There are serious gaps in the industry where associations within APSEA have not fully lived up to their individual code of ethics. It is because of this that we want to review the code of conduct of associations and align them to the Constitution and various statutes,” he said during a stakeholders’ meeting in Nairobi last week.