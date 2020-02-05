Economy Projects spend hits seven-year low on pending bills order

Construction on Nairobi’s Ngong Road in Nairobi in October. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The ongoing public expenditure reorganisation that prioritises pending bills has left the country with lowest projects roll-out ever recorded in a six-month period since Jubilee administration took power in 2013.

Latest statistics published by the Treasury shows ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) spent Sh112.80 billion on development in July-December 2019, representing 26.81 percent of the Sh420.77 billion full-year allocation.

The low absorption rate was only close to the first half of the 2017/18 financial year at 26.81 percent of the Sh351.05 billion development budget for the year amid a bruising presidential election contest.

The cash spent on capital projects in the review period was 3.54 percent less than Sh116.94 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Reduced spend on development projects such as roads, water, power plants, real estate and electricity transmission lines slows down economic activities, further hurting government revenue, largely taxes.

advertisement

Cement makers, steel manufacturers, contractors and the thousands of workers employed in the infrastructure pipeline benefit from public spending and usually feel the pinch of a drop in public expenditure on development.

President Uhuru Kenyatta directed MDAs to prioritise payment of debts to companies for goods and services supplied at the start of the financial year last July, in a bid to improve cash supply in the economy.

Cash flow challenges, as a result of mounting pending bills, had slowed down new investments and expansion plans by companies, hurting job opportunities for growing unemployed skilled youth.

“The exercise to clean-up the development project portfolio triggered by the budget rationalisation on inclusion of new projects in the budget also slowed down the uptake of development expenditures in the first quarter of FY 2019/20,” Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says in the draft 2020 Budget Policy Statement which forms the basis for the budget for the year starting July 2020.

“However, this picked up strongly in the second quarter of FY 2019/20.”