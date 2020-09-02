Economy Public varsities stopped from reducing lecturers’ salaries

All the 31 public universities have been restrained from reducing monthly salaries, demoting or degrading over 10,000 lecturers while implementing the Sh6.6billion collective bargain agreements (CBAs) registered on July 2020 by the employment court.

Lady Justice Maureen Onyango, of the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC), directed the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) to stop forthwith the salary reductions of the lecturers pending the determination of a case filed by the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu).

Certifying as urgent the case filed by lawyer Titus Koceyo for Uasu, Justice Onyango said there is no harmony in the methodology used in implementing the three CBAs she registered on July 3 2020.

“I have considered the application dated August 31, 2020 filed by Koceyo for Uasu and certifies it urgent,” Justice Onyango ruled. “ I grant a temporary order restraining IPUCCF from reducing monthly salary, demoting or degrading Uasu members pending determination of the case on October 8,2020.”

Agitating for halting of salary reductions, Mr Koceyo told the judge that on July 3, 2020 when she registered three CBAs for the years 2017-2021 agreed upon by various government agencies she directed IPUCCF to implement them “on a horizontal basis.”

“IPUCCF has conversely proceeded to deduct, reduce and demote all the unionisable employees of all the 31 public universities without any justification and against the court order on horizontal implementation of the CBAs,” Mr Koceyo told the judge.

Moi University has demoted its staff and reduced their salaries while the University of Nairobi (UoN) has demoted staff it had previously promoted.

The lawyer further stated IPUCCF, which has been named as the respondent in the case by Uasu, has completely refused to implement and pay the lecturers salary scales provided for in the CBAs.

Mr Koceyo said the most affected lecturers are those from the University of Nairobi (UoN) and Moi University where lecturers have had their salaries reduced by over Sh40,000.