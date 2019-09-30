Economy Pyrethrum boss fails to show up for court date

Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya Acting Managing Director Paul Lolwerikoi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is reviewing the file of the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya Acting Managing Director Paul Lolwerikoi before he is taken to court.

Mr Lolwerikoi who was arrested over the weekend on corruption-related charges by the anti-graft body was expected in court yesterday but failed to appear.

The EACC spokesman Yassin Amaro said Mr Lolwerikoi was freed on bail pending the review of the file.

“The file is still under review by the agency to tighten the case before the charges are pressed,” said Mr Amaro.

Mr Lolwerikoi was arrested alongside head of procurement Peter Kiambuthu and acting finance Manager Rufus on Friday evening by the EACC sleuths.

advertisement

The officials, according to the EACC are alleged to have flouted the procurement laws contrary to the anti-corruption and economic crimes act, 2013.

According to the EACC, the officials allegedly engaged in a project without planning.

The anti-corruption official said the anti-graft agency had been investigating the allegations since it received reports. The DPP had ordered the arrest and prosecution of the three suspects.

Mr Lolwerikoi’s arrest comes in the wake of widespread corruption allegations at the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya which are said to have thwarted efforts to revive the cash crop.