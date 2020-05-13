Economy Red Cross wins Sh42m deal to audit locusts loss

Locusts have invaded several counties in Kenya, threatening food security. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

The Agriculture ministry has awarded Red Cross a Sh42 million consultancy to assess the damage caused by locusts in Kenya.

Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said on Wednesday Red Cross, which was recruited by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) was preferred because of its network across the country.

The consultancy, said Mr Munya, would establish the extent of the damage and recommend the way forward.

“We’re unveiling Red Cross today, which will conduct the assessment on the damage caused by locusts and deliver the report to the ministry at the end of the survey,” he said.

Red Cross secretary-general Asha Mohamed said the humanitarian agency had conducted meetings with different county Agriculture executives on the locust attack.

“We are ready to commence the work and we have made an undertaking of delivering a preliminary report on our finding by June 15 with the final report to be handed over to the ministry on July 15,” said Dr Mohammed.

Head of FAO-Kenya Tobias Takavarsha said they would give Kenya the necessary support to fight the locust menace. The agency is supporting this exercise.