Economy Reprieve for SMEs after Treasury waives court fees

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Small businesses have won a major reprieve after the National Treasury waived court fees on low-value commercial disputes for the next two years in efforts to boost liquidity position of the firms.

In a legal notice published on Monday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said the waiver applies to commercial disputes valued up to Sh1 million.

“The waiver of court fees is only applicable for new commercial disputes filed after April 20,” Mr Yatani told the Business Daily in an email response Wednesday.

The new directive is, however, likely to put a dent on Judiciary’s revenues at a time Chief Justice David Maraga has ruled out commencing the open court sessions in the coronavirus fight.

Judiciary’s revenue collection, mainly earned from court fees, fines and forfeitures remain below the official estimates despite rising by 5.2 percent to Sh2.1 billion in the 12 months to June last year.

The improved performance, attributed to improved cash collection methods, followed the Judiciary’s implementation of a policy on non-collection of cash.

All court stations have since been directed to use cashless systems, mainly direct banking, M-Pesa and agency banking.

Missed target

The money collected during the period was, however, about 71 percent of the Sh3 billion that the Judiciary had targeted although there was an actual increase in the amount netted.

“These avenues have minimised the risks associated with the handling of cash and boosted revenue collections and accountability--- the increase was as a result of improved cash collection methods,” said the Judiciary in the annual report for 2017/2018 period.