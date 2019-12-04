Economy Reprieve for motorists as new parking fees frozen

Nairobi motorists Wednesday received a reprieve after the High Court suspended the doubling of parking fees to Sh400 in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Justice James Makau froze the increment announced on December 2 pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek).

He said that Cofek through its lawyer Henry Kurauka has established it had evidence to warrant grant of the orders.

The consumer lobby reckons there was no public participation ahead of announcing the new rates, adding that the two- day notice issued on the rise was inadequate.

Justice Makau said Cofek had also raised various constitutional issues which deserve to be canvassed at the hearing.

“I hereby grant a conservatory order preventing the Nairobi City County from implementing its decision,” he said.

City Hall now has seven days to file a response to Cofek.