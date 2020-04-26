Retailers run out of ‘non-essential’ items in virus fight

Economy
Retailers run out of ‘non-essential’ items in virus fightSunday, April 26, 2020 21:53
Kenyan retailers have reported non-essential item stock-out as Covid-19 containment measures disrupt both the local and international supply chains.
Kenya is currently allowing only the movement of essential items into its borders and across the 47 counties.
Retail Trade Association of Kenya chief executive Wambui Mbarire said the restrictions have affected manufacturers and distributors of items like electronics, furniture and other high-value products.
“Likewise, this has impacted retailers’ ability to procure goods from local manufacturers and import markets, and they do too can no longer meet demands," said Ms Mbarire.
A spot-check by the Business Daily in major supermarkets shows many non-essential products are either out of stock or about to disappear from shelves.
“As a result of curfew, companies have also been forced to cut manufacturing time, especially during night hours when the curfew is in force. This has lowered output," said Ms Mbarire, adding that this has also been worsened by staff reductions in line with social distancing rules.
She added: "Currently, shipments of these products into the country through flights and planes have also been hampered as such products cannot be imported.”
Ms Mbarire wants the government to support local manufacturers who are now starring at closures as they experience revenues cuts due to revenue shortages.
