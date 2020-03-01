Economy Ruling on Kenya Pipeline leadership wrangles set for Friday

The leadership vacuum at the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) could be resolved this Friday when the High Court delivers its verdict on a case disputing the appointment of Dr Irungu Macharia as the substantive managing director.

KPC board chairman John Ngumi told MPs that judgement on the dispute has been set for March 6.

“We have recruited and appointed a managing director, but the individual appointed can’t take office pending determination of case on his appointment,” Mr Ngumi told the Senate committee on Energy on Thursday.

The committee chaired by Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina had sought to know the reasons why all top KPC managers are in acting capacity.

“Everyone here seems to be in acting capacity. What happened to the recruitment of a substantive managing director?” Mr Maina asked.

Dr Macharia is the managing director of Gulf Africa Petroleum Corporation (GAPCO) Kenya, which was acquired by Total Group.

He is currently locked out of assuming office at the KPC pending determination of the court case.

Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa ruled that Mr Hudson Andambi should continue serving in an acting capacity pending the judgement of the case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah.

Mr Omtatah wants the court to compel the KPC board to produce the score sheets showing how each member of the interviewing panel ranked candidates.

KPC has been without a substantive managing director after Mr Andambi’s extended term ended on January 2. Mr Andambi, who was meant to retire at the end of December, previously had his term extended twice.

KPC is currently being run by Disterius Nyandika in acting capacity who accompanied Mr Ngumi at the meeting with senators.