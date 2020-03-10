Economy S. Africa mission houses repair cost up Sh500m

The cost of rehabilitating houses for Kenya’s diplomats in South Africa has almost tripled, amid raging land ownership disputes with Iranians, a report tabled in Parliament shows.

The report by the Defence and Foreign Relations committee shows that the cost rose 198 percent to Sh8.27 million while refurbishment of the Taifa House ballooned by 159 percent to Sh34.5 million.

Similarly, the construction of the new residence for the High Commissioner in Pretoria’s Crown Avenue area rose 133 percent to Sh40.54 million while new houses for the support staff increased by 56 percent to 27 million.

Overall, delays by the Treasury have pushed the total cost of the project by more than Sh500 million, from Sh816 million to Sh1.411 billion.

The taxpayers have since forked out Sh1.275 billion for the renovation work while planned construction of the new residence has been delayed by a boundary dispute with the neighbouring Iranian Embassy.

The renovation of residences and construction of new staff houses, which began in 2015, are complete while building of residence for the High Commission is yet to be completed three years after the set deadline.

“The effect of the dispute, coupled with lack of Exchequer releases has escalated cost beyond what was prescribed in the Bill of Quantities,” the committee chaired by Kajiado South legislator Katoo ole Metito said. It said there was a misunderstanding on the right of access that saw the Iranian Embassy successfully petition the construction of the residence that was then suspended for one year by the local authorities in Pretoria.