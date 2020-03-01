Economy SRC plans civil servants jobs change to tame wages

SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich. FILE PHOTIO | NMG

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is banking on staff reorganisation to tame the runaway public sector wage bill.

SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich said this will be achieved by ensuring staff numbers are aligned to structures of the various ministries, departments and agencies at the national and county levels.

This is expected to increase human resource productivity that will improve service delivery boosting revenues at both the national and county governments.

Kenya’s public wage bill, including that of national and county governments, currently stands at Sh795 billion, gobbling up half of the tax receipts.

“We are cognisant that if we are more productive we will create more fiscal space to accommodate a growing wage bill,” she told a stakeholder meeting on the wage bill.

Ms Mengich cited India which has implemented a performance management framework that has enabled its state corporations to increase their share of revenue to the Treasury.

Increasing productivity and prudent use of resources are part of the 15 resolutions arrived at a November stakeholder conference and that should be implemented by State organisations.

Deliberations at the conference focused on key drivers of the wage bill and proposed strategies to improve spending efficiencies. The Public Finance Management Act requires that all arms of government operate at a wage bill of 35 percent of the ordinary revenue.

Public sector employees, including county staff, are about 850,000 in a country of over 45 million people.