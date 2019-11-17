Economy Sacked dons seek to sell varsity cars in Sh39m pay row

The court on October 23 allowed the two to partly execute the orders issued on July 9. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Eleven vehicles belonging to the University of Eldoret are set to be auctioned to recover Sh39 million on behalf of two senior administrative officers by the court for unlawful termination of their employment.

Prof Hosea Sitienei, (Finance Officer) and Prof Ezekiel Kiprop, (Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance and Administration) who won the case against the university to partially execute the court decree have moved to attach its property in a bid to recover their money.

Through their lawyer, Kipkoech Ng’etich, the two have instructed Kolato Auctioneers to attach 11 university vehicles among them two busses, a van, single cabs among others.

The university has seven days to pay the money failure to which the cars will be auctioned.

“You are hereby notified that the movable property described in the schedule is hereby duly attached and left in your custody for seven days after the expiry of the seven days the same will be taken to the auctioneer’s premises for auction unless the amount is paid plus the cost of the repossession,” read part of the auctioneer’s letter.

advertisement