Salaries agency ties pay rise to 5-year revenue growth

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) says annual pay rise to public sector workers will be based on a five-year revenue performance in a move likely to upset unions pushing for inflation adjustments.

In a circular published last week — which takes effect this month — the SRC says Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) involving institutions under the national and county governments will depend on revenue projections.

At the moment, the rate of annual increment largely depends on the strength of a trade union and the ability of its leaders to mobilise members against the employer.

The SRC says public institutions must provide a five-year revenue performance as well as income and spending projections for next the three years of the CBAs for such deals to be approved.

The stringent requirements are a shift from the SRC guidelines of 2013 where public institutions that rely on internal revenues were required to submit three latest audited financial statements for the commission to determine sustainability of CBA proposals.

This comes as counties and public universities continue to default on CBAs amid cash flow struggles amid concerns that the pay-rise agreements are not sustainable.

“In order to provide the parameters for negotiation, the commission shall require all public service institutions seeking advice to provide… financial analysis of the organisation’s financial statements for the five years and projected three years including ratios and trends in profitability, personnel emoluments vis-a vis revenues,” the SRC says in the circular.

It will reject any pay-rise proposals in case of any financial statement with adverse or disclaimer opinions in its audited financial statements.

Counties continue to struggle to implement CBAs at the back of cash flow problems to bankroll the pay-rise agreements.

In November 2017, the Ministry of Health and counties struck a deal to increase salaries of nurses by Sh3,000 to Sh23,000 and Sh5,000 for uniform yearly.

This led to a five-month strike over failure to implement a CBA signed in 2017, paralysing services in the counties.