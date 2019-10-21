Economy Samboja to know ouster fate Monday

Embattled Taita Taveta Governor Graton Samboja. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Embattled Taita Taveta Governor Graton Samboja has up to Monday next week to know his fate after the High Court ruled last week to temporarily stop his impeachment.

Justice Weldon Korir has directed lawyers representing the Senate and Taita County Assembly to appear before him on October 28 for further directions.

He issued the order in a case in which Mr Samboja through lawyer Nelson Havi has asked the High Court to consider “the wider interests of the thousands of residents who will be exposed and affected by the decision to remove me from office.”

The suit names as defendants as the County Assembly of Taita Taveta, Speaker Meshack Maghanga, Deputy Majority Leader Harris Keke, the Senate, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Last week, Justice Korir barred by the defendants from discussing, hearing and “or otherwise handling the impeachment motion” pending the determination of the petition filed through Mr Havi.

On October 11, Governor Samboja, aggrieved by the decision of the County Assembly of Taita Taveta to kick him out, sought a stay.