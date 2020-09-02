Economy Sankara opens after five months

The Sankara Nairobi hotel has resumed operations after nearly five months of closure following coronavirus outbreak.

The hotel’s group general manager Krishna Unni said the facility will be operated with a lean staff of about 100 workers in line with the World Health Organisation’s hygiene and sanitation guidelines.

The facility, he said will be fully operational offering services such as room service, dinning, conference facilities and restaurant services.

The hotel temporarily suspended its operations on April 1 after the State ordered the closure of hotels and restaurants to limit the spread of coronavirus, forcing the hotel to send home 150 workers.

“We have gone through the last few five months without operations but we are happy that we are now set to resume operations. It’s a story of great resilience,” said Mr Unni in an interview with the Business Daily.

Mr Unni said the hotel, which completed the shift to Marriott Sub-brand last May, will be operating its Sarabi Rooftop restaurant from 8am-8pm.

The hotels Graze Steakhouse restaurant will be operating from noon to 8pm.

The hotel, he said will also invest in advanced cleaning equipment that will be used at the facility that has been popular with family meeting and conferences.

“The company is rolling out a multi-pronged platform to elevate its cleanliness standards and hospitality norms and behaviours to meet the new health and safety challenges presented by the current pandemic environment,” he said.

Sankara is resuming operations after the State eased restrictions on hotel operations and delayed the curfew to start from 9pm.

The ban on all international flights imposed in mid-March to curb the spread of the coronavirus had hit the tourism industry.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew and a ban on movement in and out of five counties worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak, including Mombasa and Nairobi, worsened the hotel business.