Economy Senate make U-turn, agrees to Sh316bn for counties

The Senate has beaten a hasty retreat in its dispute with MPs over the equitable shareable revenue between national and the 47 county governments.

The Upper House on Thursday resolved to take the Sh316.5 billion as contained in the republished Division of Revenue Bill currently before a mediation committee of the two Houses.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said they had made the “painful decision” to help avert a looming shutdown in counties.