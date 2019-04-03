Economy Senators demand team to oversee sale of sugar firms

The Miwani Sugar Company. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Senators now want the national government to set up a team to take care of its assets in the five State-owned sugar mills that are earmarked for privatisation.

The Senate committee on agriculture, livestock and fisheries on Wednesday warned that there was a high risk of plunder of public assets in the milling companies by the managers with the wake of privatisation plans.

In a meeting with the Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai and Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimor, the committee chaired by Njeru Ndwiga (Embu) warned the government that there might not be assets to privatise if the current management of the millers are allowed to oversee the privatisation.

“There is need for preservation of the assets of the public sugar mills otherwise we will have nothing to privatize when the time comes,” said Migori senator Ochilo Ayako a member of the committee.

Mr Ayako said the current managers are apprehensive of their jobs once milling companies have been privatised hence might not take care of the government assets currently under them.

“Some of the bosses are no longer interested in the operations of the companies hence the need to protect its assets,” Mr Ayako said.