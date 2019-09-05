Economy Senators now accept Sh316bn for counties

The Senate has dropped its push for additional budgetary allocation to counties, unlocking billions of shillings to the devolved units and averting a looming shutdown of the 47 governments.

In a surprise move, a team picked by Senate that demanded more allocation made an about-turn to accept the Sh316.5 billion previously offered by the National Assembly and the Treasury.

Governors who have accumulated billions of shillings in overdue debt owed to contractors and suppliers had warned of an imminent shutdown had the two-month stalemate over the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019 persisted beyond this week.

Senators effectively retreated from a hardline stance of demanding Sh335.6 billion for the 47 devolved units.

“The country is faced with the real prospect of shutdown of services at the counties. For this reason…the Senate has made the painful but patriotic decision to advise our negotiators at the ongoing mediation process to agree to the allocation of Sh316.5 billion as the equitable share of nationally raised revenue to the allocation to the counties,” the Senate said in a joint statement read by Leaders of Majority and Minority Kipchumba Murkomen and James Orengo respectively.

The standoff over the allocation has paralysed activities in the counties, leading the Council of Governors (CoG) to announce a complete shutdown from September 16.

The impasse has caused a prolonged cash crisis in the counties that led to strikes over salary delays with a number of county governments failing to pay salaries to date.

The financial crunch has disrupted key operations, including development projects.

The stalled projects could trigger variation of contracts and demand for hefty interest on delayed payments.

The duel also affected suppliers of goods and services, resulting in low sales for goods such as construction materials like cement.

Essential services such as provision of health care have also been affected following the grandstanding between the two Houses that have been claiming superiority.

In an acrimonious informal meeting dubbed the Speakers’ Kamukunji, the Senate said the process of passing the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019 has been arduous.