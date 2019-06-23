Economy Sh1.5 billion allocation for wildlife attack trails claims

Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary Joseph Boinnet. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Victims of human-wildlife conflict are set to benefit from Sh1.5 billion payout that the Ministry of Wildlife has set aside as compensation in the financial year starting July.

The allocation accounts for 30 percent of the Sh5 billion bill that victims have lodged as claims arising from deaths, injuries, crop destruction, predation and property damage.

Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary Joseph Boinnet told the National Assembly’s committee on Environment that low budgetary allocation could slow their 2019/20 programmes.

“The ministry, in consultation with this parliamentary committee decided to expedite compensation of all human wildlife conflict claims in instalments, with an initial payment of 30 percent of all claims,” Mr Boinnet told the committee led by Kareke Mbiuki.

Mr Boinnet said the human injury claims verifications is expected to be completed by July 10 and payment of all approved cases at an initial payment of 30 percent will start immediately.

He said the Ministerial Wildlife Conservation and Compensation Committee (MWCCC) is examining the claims covering 2014 to 2017 as submitted by the Community Conservation and Compensation Committee (CWCCC) with estimated claims of Sh5 billion.