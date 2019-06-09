Economy Sh4bn allocated to technical learners in revised Budget

Graduands at Mathenge Technical Training Institute. Parliament has increased the budget for TVETs by Sh8 billion. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

Thousands of students enrolled in vocational and technical training institutes are assured of government funding after Parliament revised budget estimates for the year starting July to include Sh4 billion for their loans.

The National Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee (BAC) increased the budget for TVETs by Sh8 billion up from the Sh16 billion allocated for the 2018-19 financial year.

The schools will get Sh4billionto buy equipment and build classes as they struggle to match resources with rising student population.

The allocation allays fears that thousands of TVET students would drop out of school after the Treasury said in January it could only provide Sh300 million for student loans against the Sh3.6billion required to sustain them in the institutions.

The ministry of Education had subsequently said that it would be unable to keep the over 180, 000 students in school following the plans to cut the budget in January.

“Increase to directorate of technical education, capitation for TVET students to bridge the gap for capitation for increased TVET learners (Sh1.5 billion plus Sh2.5 billion additional requests),” the Budget committee said.

Full training at TVETs costs Sh56,000 and the government will provide a capitation of Sh30,000 per student to the schools and Sh40, 000 offered to the students through Helb loans to meet their upkeep costs.

The increase will ease financial constrains that have hit TVETs in the current year, with low budgetary allocations and delayed release of the funds.

This looks set to boost State plans to increase the labour market with craftsmen like plumbers, mechanics and electricians to ease employment in an economy with job seekers eyeing white collar job.

This will be a departure from the trend set by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s predecessor Mwai Kibaki of converting mid-tier colleges to universities — which has led to an increase in the number of graduates with liberal art degrees in a saturated job market.

Early this year, technical education directors said only Sh762 million out of a budget of Sh2.45 billion for capitation had been released since last August to students, hurting the school operations.

The rise in budgetary allocation is in line with the increased TVET enrollment.

Data by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that enrolment in TVETs stood at 363, 884 students at December last year which was a 32 per cent rise from 275,139 in 2017.