Economy Two more policemen charged over Sh74.4m StanChart ATM heist

Two more police officers have been charged over the Sh74.4 million bank heist.

The arraignment of Police Constable Simon Gichuhi Karuku and Administration Police Constable Caroline Njeri Waithera brings to five the number of police officers charged over violent robbery on G4S employees ferrying money to various Standard Chartered Bank ATM’s.

The two officers denied three counts of armed robbery, malicious damage to property and conspiracy to defraud.

They denied the three counts before chief magistrate Martha Mutuku. Defence lawyer Mbiyu Kamau urged the court to release the two officers on bond, saying other suspects who were charged before chief magistrate Francis Andayi were admitted to bond of Sh500,000 with two sureties. The court directed similar terms be accorded PC Karuku and APC Waithera.

State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda told Ms Mutuku that the two officers were charged with violently robbing G4S employees of Sh74,483,000, 38 casssettes,13 purge bins and 13 canvas bags all totaling to Sh75,947,350.

The charge states the officers made away with the money at Nairobi West Shopping Centre in Langata, Nairobi while armed with dangerous weapons.

The suspects were accused of willfully and unlawfully destroying 38 cassettes, 11 purge bins all valued at Sh1,267,000 at Thogotto Forest within Kiambu County.

The last charge stated on September 5, 2019 they conspired to rob G4S employees Sh74,483,000 , 38 cassettes,13 purge bins and 13 canvas bags all valued at Sh75,947,350.

The other police officers are Corporal Duncan Luvuga , AP Constable Chris Machogu and APConstable Boniface Mutua.

They were charged alongside civilians Vincent Owuor, Alex Mutuku and Francis Muriuki.

Ms Mutuku directed the case be mentioned on October 22, 2019 when DPP will confirm whether he has supplied all the witness statements and exhibits to the accused persons to begin preparing thei defences

Another defence lawyer Cliff Ombeta told the court the suspects were tortured by flying squad officers.