Economy Sossion says Knut intact despite row

Knut Secretary-general Wilson Sossion. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) says none of its members has quit for other trade unions following a standoff with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over implementation of collective bargaining agreement and withholding of Sh280 million in union membership dues.

Secretary-general Wilson Sossion accused TSC and unnamed individuals of orchestrating what he termed propaganda following a loss of a case at the Labour Relations Court.

He said the claims that Knut members were quitting the union for other trade movements were "a pack of lies aimed at diverting attention of teachers to non-issues."

Mr Sossion said the exact position was that none of its members had quit and this was supported by a ruling as issued by the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

He was responding to reports that more than 18,000 school principals and deputies have quit the giant union in the last three weeks following fallout over a pay increment meant to have taken effect in July.

