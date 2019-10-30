Economy State limits guns access to private VIP bodyguards

The government has ruled out automatic access to firearms by security guards despite existence of a legal framework that permits them to do so.

Instead, only private security guards manning or providing sensitive security services like very important person (VIP) protection and cash-in- transit will be licensed to carry firearms while on duty after fresh training and vetting, officials said Tuesday.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said Tuesday security companies seeking to have their guards armed while on duty will also be required to get direct authority to do so from the State’s National Security Council in the new regulations scheduled to take effect from January next year.

“Once authorised the companies will then be required to apply for the weapons from the Firearms Licensing Bureau,” said Mr Kibicho.

The Private Security Regulation Act (2016) and the operationalising regulations gazetted in July 2019 allow guards to carry firearms as a deterrent measure to crime. Critics, however, say it could also become a security risk if firearms filter to criminals.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the government will follow the proper procedure, including public participation in arming the guards.

“Police will assist in training private security to determine those to be given firearms,” Dr Matiang’i said earlier adding that arming private guards would reduce the pressure on the government to provide bodyguards to VIPs.

The Kenya National Private Security Workers Union Secretary-General Isaac Andabwa earlier welcomed the proposal adding that their welfare should be improved to support the plan.

Countries like Uganda, Morocco and Canada allow private guards to be armed under strict regulations.

In Uganda, for example, opportunistic armed crime is less prevalent than in Kenya — attributed to armed private guards.

In Morocco, armed guards were introduced after a spate of terrorist attacks.