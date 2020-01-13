Economy State seeks to hire 5,000 college tutors this year

Principal Secretary for TVET Kevit Desai. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government will hire about 5,000 technical and vocational college tutors this year to address the biting shortage that has affected institutions.

Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Principal Secretary Kevit Desai said the first group of 2,000 trainers will be hired in the next two months while 3,000 more will be recruited by the end of the year.

Speaking at Meru National Polytechnic during a technical training institutes open day on Saturday, Dr Desai said the hiring of more trainers will help achieve the government’s effort to have more than 500,000 youth in technical and vocational colleges this year.

The open day meant to sensitise residents of available technical courses brought together 11 institutions from Meru, Samburu, Tharaka-Nithi and Embu counties.

“We currently have 270,000 students in TVET institutions and intend to enrol 350,000 more by May this year. The recruitment will ensure we have the right trainer to student ratio so that we can give quality training to our youth,” Dr Desai said.

