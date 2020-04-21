Economy Students and expats in Iraq, India appeal for evacuation

Kenya Diaspora Alliance chairman Shem Ochuodho. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyan expatriates in Iraq have joined the list of overseas workers putting pressure on the government to evacuate them.

The Kenyans are working for different multinational companies and non-governmental organisations in security, humanitarian and health sectors.

Iraq, which has been scarred by years of war, has reported 1, 574 coronavirus cases, forcing it to close down schools and businesses as well as restrict international travels to suppress the spread of the pandemic.

In recent weeks, similar calls for evacuation has come from countries in Asia, mostly in China where Africans have reported cases of racial discrimination.

Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA) chairman Shem Ochuodho said the expatriates were suffering in foreign lands, and as such “are desperate to return home.”

“We have received messages from Kenyans working in Iraq who are asking the government to facilitate their flights back home,” Dr Ochuodho said.

Dr Ochuodho said that the number could be higher as a majority of them are not registered in organised associations that would have helped manage their affairs in such a crisis.

The association, he said, had received similar appeals from Kenyan students and patients in India.

“We have been in touch with Kenyan students in India and some of them would like to be brought back home,” Dr Ochuodho added.