Economy TSC retains entry terms as hiring of 1,517 teachers starts

TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) plans to hire 1,517 teachers to fill vacancies left in northern Kenya after the mass exit of non-locals from the region.

“The TSC is advertising 1,517 posts (1, 148 posts for primary schools and 369 posts for secondary schools) for teachers on permanent and pensionable terms to fill vacancies in Wajir, Garissa, and Mandera counties,” the TSC announced Thursday.

The TSC has brushed off calls to lower teaching entry point for the locals, insisting it will hire under its 2019/20 recruitment guidelines.

Under the new guidelines, secondary school teachers should possess Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam grade C+ and a diploma in education or a C+ and a Bachelor of Education degree or a postgraduate diploma in education.

A primary school teacher, on the other hand, is required to have C plain in KCSE exam and Primary Teacher Education certificate.

The County Selection Panels and schools Board of Management would conduct the recruitment, not the commission as was the case in the past. In January, Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary-general Wilson Sossion called on Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the security of teachers in the region after frequent attacks on non-resident tutors.

Knut further said the failure to address the issue would force the union to ask teachers who felt insecure to leave the areas immediately for the sake of their lives.

In the same month, the union made its threat real when it ordered all non-local teachers to withdraw their services until their security was assured.

In Wajir alone, TSC transferred at least 900 teachers to other parts of the country, a move which almost crippled the education sector in the county. TSC also transferred 500 teachers from Garissa after they camped at the commission’s Nairobi headquarters. It also relocated teachers from Mandera.