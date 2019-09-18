Economy TSC set to promote teachers in 12 counties

TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Several teachers holding administrative positions in 12 counties have been lined up for promotion after their employer ordered an audit on their numbers.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has ordered regional directors to compile data on job groups K, L and M based in arid and semi-arid (ASAL) counties. The teachers failed to get automatic promotion following the signing of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) whose implementation started on July 1, 2017.

The promotions will benefit teachers in Homa Bay (Suba and Mbita), Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Tana River, Isiolo, Machakos, Garissa,Mandera, Marsabit, Turkana, Wajir, Baringo,Samburu, Kajiado and West Pokot.

The TSC wants data on all principals serving in Grade D1 (Job Group M) and Grade C3 (Job Group L) deployed to perform the duties of principals in ASAL areas after the implementation of the policy on appointment and deployment of institutional administrators.

Teachers who fall under D1 are; senior headteachers, senior masters II, and deputy principals IV while C3 has secondary teacher I and senior teacher I.

“Deputy Principals, Grade C3 (Job Group L) assigned to perform duties of deputy principals on affirmative action before the policy came into effect,” reads an internal memo by acting director of staffing Ms Rita Wahome.

Also required is the data of head teachers in Grade C3 (Job Group L) deployed to perform duties of head teachers after the policy came into effect and deputy head teachers serving in Grade C3 and Grade C2(Job Group L and K respectively) deployed to perform duties of deputy head teachers.