Economy
Takaful Insurance pays Sh87m for drought damagesWednesday, March 6, 2019 21:27
Takaful Insurance has released Sh87 million to be paid to livestock farmers in eight counties that were affected by drought as the short rains failed to come last October.
The funds, which are meant to cushion the pastoralists from adverse effects of drought, will see 6,000 households benefit from the scheme.
The money will be used in purchasing feeds, water and securing veterinary services for their livestock. “The payout is intended to provide resources for procuring animal health care services and move the livestock to areas with better forage to cushion them against starvation and possible deaths,” said Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.
The funds were released under the Kenya Livestock Insurance Programme, which is a consortium that brings together a number of insurance firms.
The counties that will benefit from the programme include Marsabit, Turkana, Wajir, Isiolo, Mandera, Tana-River, Garissa and Samburu.
Chief executive officer of Takaful David Wanyama said the programme has benefitted farmers over the years and that they intend to increase the number of farmers who are covered by this scheme. “Pastoralists have been cushioned from effects of drought through this scheme that we are offering,” said Mr Wanyama.Drought is worsening in 10 counties, with the National Drought Management Authority calling for quick response to counter the effects of dry weather.