Economy Takaful Insurance pays Sh87m for drought damages

The funds are meant to cushion the pastoralists from adverse effects of drought. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Takaful Insurance has released Sh87 million to be paid to livestock farmers in eight counties that were affected by drought as the short rains failed to come last October.

The funds, which are meant to cushion the pastoralists from adverse effects of drought, will see 6,000 households benefit from the scheme.

The money will be used in purchasing feeds, water and securing veterinary services for their livestock. “The payout is intended to provide resources for procuring animal health care services and move the livestock to areas with better forage to cushion them against starvation and possible deaths,” said Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.

The funds were released under the Kenya Livestock Insurance Programme, which is a consortium that brings together a number of insurance firms.

The counties that will benefit from the programme include Marsabit, Turkana, Wajir, Isiolo, Mandera, Tana-River, Garissa and Samburu.