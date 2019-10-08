Economy Taxpayers lose Sh30m in KNH bad contracts

Kenyatta National Hospital. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Taxpayers lost Sh30 million after Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) entered into a contract with three different firms, which later failed to deliver despite receiving downpayments.

In the first case, the hospital faces a daunting task of getting Sh13,727,655 million from Glotex medical Kenya, which it got into a contract in 2003 with for the supply of nuclear medicine, equipment and accessories.

Kenya’s largest referral facility paid the Sh13 million upfront to a firm that is not registered to supply nuclear medicine.

The supplier failed to deliver the materials and for 16 years now the hospital has been chasing the firm for a refund but has not been successful and all indications are that it will not get it.

Section of 4(1) of the Limitation of Actions Act cap 22 provides that actions founded on contract may not be brought after the end of six years from the date on which the cause of action accrued.

The KNH also made an advance payment of Sh15,792,611 in a 2001 unhonoured contract with High Voltage Communication for installation of submersible pumping equipment.

In the third case, taxpayers also lost Sh2, 213,309 paid to Microtec Office supplies for the tender of delivery and installation of microfilm equipment and to microfilm inactive medical records at the facility.

Despite KNH paying 60 percent of the amount, the firm only did 30 percent of the work.