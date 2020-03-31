Economy Thousands to reapply for varsity, diploma courses

University of Nairobi entrance. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Close to 45,000 applicants who failed to secure their degree or diploma course choices have been given a second chance to revise their choices.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) Tuesday announced that the online application system will open for the second revision of degree, diploma and certificate choices from Thursday, April 2 to Wednesday, April 15.

“The second revision will be open for all the applicants who, on competitive selection after the first revision of choices, have not secured any of their choices for placement to universities and colleges,” said KUCCPS chief executive John Muraguri.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination index numbers of applicants required to reapply are listed on the KUCCPS website, Dr Muraguri said.

“We urge principals of the secondary schools whose former students’ index numbers are listed on the website to inform the affected applicants to revise their choices.”

Those who did not apply in school and missed the first revision can use the new window to seek placement.

“The applicants will be required to select new choices from the degree, diploma and craft/artisan certificate courses with unfilled capacities, which are also listed on the website, and submit afresh,” said Dr Muraguri.

Due to government social distancing guidelines, he said, placement service offices and Huduma Centre desks are closed to the public, hence applicants should use digital platforms to make changes.

A total of 25,449 candidates who scored C+ and above are expected to join universities in September while 688,928 qualified for placement to tertiary institutions at various levels under government sponsorship.

The first revision of courses started in February and ended on March 9.

At the moment, universities, both private and public have a total of 600,000 students.

Bachelor of Education has been the most preferred course by students, receiving the highest number of applications, followed by Bachelor of Commerce and Pharmacy.

Bachelors of Arts, Quantity Surveying, Architectural Studies and Law are also marketable.

Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Medicine close the top 10 popular programmes.