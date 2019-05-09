Economy Three judges face tribunal as Njoki spared

Justice Njoki Ndung'u. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Supreme Court judge Njoki Ndung'u has been spared the embarrassment of having to face a tribunal even as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended the probe of three High Court judges over alleged gross misconduct, incompetence and abuse of office.

The JSC, in a statement read by Chief Justice David Maraga, said a complaint against Justice Ndung'u was dropped by her accuser, lawyer Apollo Mboya.

The Chief Justice, who chairs the JSC, was flanked at the media briefing by vice-chairperson Mercy Deche, and commissioners Patrick Gichohi, Emily Ominde and Felix Koskei

Mr Mboya had been invited by the commission in March 2019 but he declined, stating that he lodged the matter against Justices Ndungu and J.B Ojwang’ in October 21, 2015 only for the JSC to take more than three years to decide on the matter.

The commission, however, said complaints against Justices Martin Mati Muya and Lucy Waithaka both of the High Court and Justice D.K. Njagi Marete of the Employment and Labour Relations Court disclosed gross misconduct and breach of the constitution.

Justice Muya was among 83 magistrates sent home in 2003 during the radical surgery by Justice Aaron Ringera. His name was later removed from the list and he was appointed a judge after he successfully applied for the job.

The complaint against him was filed by NIC Bank, a defendant in a matter before the High Court in Bomet and Alfred Kipkorir Mutai and Kipsigis stores.

The judge, after numerous adjournments, is reported to have granted an injunction and reserved his reasons for a period of five months. This was despite pleas by the bank that the vehicles, which were part of security, were being sold, occasioning the lender loss.

“After hearing, the commission found that the petition had disclosed bias, abuse of office, incompetence and gross misconduct in the manner in which the Hon. Judge handled the matter,” Justice Maraga said.