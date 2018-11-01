Economy Tourism sector financier in Treasury talks on rate cut

The Tourism Finance Corporation managing director Jonah Orumoi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) is set to reduce the cost of credit from the current 11 percent to 9 percent in order to woo more investors in the hospitality industry to take up loans.

TFC says it's in talks with Treasury to implement the move that will make its loans more affordable to stakeholders in the hotel industry.

The State agency says the move to slash the cost of credit will boost access to capital across the 47 counties, especially to individuals and firms keen to set up star-rated hotels outside Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

TFC managing director Jonah Orumoi did not disclose, however, when the reduction can be expected to come into effect.

“We are in the final stages of lowering it to nine per cent with the National Treasury and soon we will launch it. The affordable funding will boost expansion in the counties,” he said.

TFC has set aside Sh380 million in the current financial year for loans to investors interested in setting up standardized hotels outside Kenya's main cities.