Economy Tourism sector readies for reopening in July

Tourists at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The hospitality industry is set for full reopening amid Covid-19, whose impact has led to job losses for workers in the sector and indefinite closures of some hotels.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said Tuesday it has developed health and safety protocols for the sector in light of complexities posed by coronavirus pandemic.

The draft rules, according to the ministry, seek to guide the operations of the industry to ensure that service provision meets the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and the Ministry of Health measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

"At this point, the ministry would like to inform tourism stakeholders and the general public that the draft protocols are undergoing review with the view of finalising the input as provided by the stakeholders…to be officially unveiled on July 1," ministry says.

Industry players are optimistic after President Uhuru Kenyatta signalled easing of restrictions in movement from next month.

Kenya Tourism Federation chairman Mohammed Hersi said the hotel protocols have already been developed, and offer guidelines on how guests are to be checked in, hotel sitting arrangements, interaction with guests, and also fumigation and sanitisation measures to keep premises infection-free.

The protocols will involve hotels, tour guide companies, airlines and the standard gauge railway, and are expected to be ready before easing of restrictions.

Tourism is a key foreign exchange earner for the country, contributing Sh163 billion in 2019 up from Sh157 billion a year earlier, representing a 3.9 percent increase.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the sector hard forcing some establishments to shut down, and lay off staff, send them on unpaid leave or reduce their pay as they grapple with reduced revenues.

The government has provided Sh2 billion stimulus package through the Tourism Finance Corporation as soft loans for renovation of facilities in line with Covid-19 measures that advocate for installation of automated doors, spacing out of sitting areas, and the re-training of staff on procedures of observing high standards of hygiene.

Additional Sh2 billion has been set aside for the Kenya Wildlife Service and conservancies.

In the 2020/21 financial year, which begins in July, the Treasury has allocated Sh12.8 billion to the sector.